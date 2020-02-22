Last week Patrick Olson rolled his second perfect 300 game of the season and it was his 20th career perfecto!
He did it in in the fast-paced Fraternal league at Orchard Lanes, where we have already seen two 300s this year. Patrick completed his session in the Fraternal with a scratch 771 three game series, which was the high set at the lanes last week. He worked up to that lofty mark with a 720 in the Monday Industrial and a 732 in the Tuesday Mixed. That amounts to a gaudy 248 average for the week.
As you probably know, Patrick is the proprietor of Orchard Lanes and he’s a modest guy who would prefer that his bowlers get all the limelight.
Several of those stars were shining bright last week. Jeff Miller chipped in a 704 series in the Fraternal and Lee Rogers just missed that magic with a mighty fine 699 in the senior Colts and Fillies.
Other notables included The Dalles’ Dustin Ticknor, who fired a scratch 655 set in the Industrial. We’re glad to see Dustin back in action as he’s an accomplished bowler.Nancy Asai led the women in scoring last week. She began with a big 268 game and 632 series in the Industrial. Then she knocked on the door of perfection rolling 10 strikes in a row in the Mixed. But, her 11th toss went awry. She ended up with a big 287 game and 645 series. Keith Hay led the County league with great consistency, rolling three 200 games and a 635 series.
Here’s one for you in the creative team name department. The Lords of Pinterfell team sewed up the second half of the Tuesday Nite Mixed league even though there is still one week left to go. They have an unsurmountable lead. Where did they come up with that name? Congratulations to the crew with the creative catchy name, Michelle Kawachi, Chris Emerson, Scott Holdaway, Brandon Kawachi and Kelly Emerson.
The final roll off for the Mixed league championship will be held in two weeks which will include the first half winner, the tough Take Ten team and second place finisher, Who Gives a Split. Those are also some clever team names. Take Ten is a term for a strike, meaning all ten pins got knocked down.
The roll off will also include the second place finisher in the second half which is still undecided although the Are You Splitting Me team has a slight advantage. Clearly, we’ve got some guttural humor involved with these very creative bowlers in the Mixed league! At least we can put these words in print.
The 68th annual Hood River City bowling championships are coming to Orchard Lanes March 14-22. Get those entries in to Patrick Olson at the lanes.
LEAGUE REPORTS:
Monday night Industrial:
Patrick Olson — 258, 238 games and 720 series
Matt Hodges — 258 game and 671 series
Dustin Ticknor — 256 game and 655 series
Brandon Kawachi — 651 series
Jeff Miller — 236 game and 651 series
Nancy Asai — 268, 200 games and 632 series
Sue Spellman — 214 game
