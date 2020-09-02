We held our final Challenge night at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last Wednesday. The challenging oil pattern we chose was called Great Wall of China. It was 48 feet in length with just over 25 ml of oil applied to each lane. Remember a lane is 60 feet from the foul line to the head pin, so this pattern is long! Just 12 feet for the ball coming out of the oil to get to the pocket. It was slick. The oil ratio from the outside of the lane to the center was at 7:1. This pattern was more challenging than we normally face but it was not terribly hard.
The shot proved to be formidable for most of us with one notable exception. Patrick Olson was right at home. He won the scratch division in a complete rout racking up a gaudy 917 total pin count, a cool 229 average for the four-game test. Along the way, he also nabbed three high game pots with scratch 259, 226 and 216 games. Lenny Bunting took the other high game pot with a fine 223 game. Lynn Spellman finished second with a solid 804 total, a 201 average but he was 113 sticks behind Patrick!
In the handicap division, our young emerging star on the lanes, Dr. Kristen Kawachi reigned supreme with a fantastic total of 1,013 total pins! Lenny Bunting finished second with 989 pins and big Mike Bosse got third with 936 sticks. This challenge was another success as 22 bowlers turned out to test their bowling skills.
Folks, we are almost to September and you know what that means: League action is nearly upon us. Traditionally, leagues start after Labor Day.
We are all going stir crazy with these current problems, so why not join in the fun and bowl league? And do not worry, we are totally compliant with the COVID-19 restrictions. Orchard Lanes is very spacious, we can easily accommodate everyone. The Monday night Industrial league starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14. The wildly popular Tuesday Nite Mixed starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Senior action in the Wednesday afternoon Colts & Fillies starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The best league in the gorge, the high powered, fast paced Fraternal league starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.
More senior action in the Thursday afternoon Lads & Lassies starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. And the exciting County league starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 22.
