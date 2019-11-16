Bowling big games usually gets top billing in league, but the camaraderie of team interaction is just as important. In a squeaker, the Orchard Lanes crew won round 1 in the Industrial league at its namesake up on the Heights in Hood River. They won by only 2.5 points on the strength of a big 22-8 win in their last head-to-head match against their opponents, Columbia Hills RV, who were in first place at the time.
The other contender, Hood River Supply, could only muster a 15-15 split in their match and finished second. Supply just needed a few more horses to win the round. Kudos to the salty Orchard Lanes quintet, Joey Sheirbon, Ken Kramer, Carl Casey, Nancy Asai and Patrick Olson. There are two more rounds in the Industrial. Winning a round is important because the winners are seeded higher in the championship bracket tournament at the end of the season. Nice going, Orchard Lanes!
The Fraternal league finished up its round 1 last week. The BB’s were in the lead by a slim 1.5 points, but half of the teams in the league still had a chance to win the round depending on the outcome of the final week’s matches.We’ll report on that next week.
And with two weeks to go in the first half of the Tuesday Nite Mixed, team Take Ten is currently dominating the league and leads by 4.5 games. It’s going to be difficult to beat Take Ten but Team Nishi, Cousins and Who Gives a Split still can take the half, but they are 4.5-5 games behind with just eight games still up for grabs.
This past week was pressure packed as the ball was in Cousins court because they bowled Take Ten in a head-to-head match. Take Ten then had to bowl Team Nishi in the final match of the half. There is never a dull moment in league bowling action!
Young fireballer Chad Mason led everybody in the scoring department with a mighty fine scratch 685 three gamer in the Fraternal. Lefty Mike Weaver’s speedy sphere also found the range in the same session as he launched a solid 664.
Ramblin’ Rod Pratt led the Industrial with a nice 656, his best this season. Smooth Levi Phelps stayed en fuego with a workman-like 650 in the Fraternal. Two of our senior stars, Bernie Keys and professor Lee Rogers paced the Lads & Lassies. All-star Ms. Keys, who is really rolling the ball beautifully this season, fired a league leading 620 and Lee maintained that cool 200 average of his with a steady 617.
Andrew Hoffman showed again that he’s ready to join the prime-time players as he turned heads in the County league with a sparkling scratch 255 game and 621 series.
And, for the second time this season, Paul Dethman cracked the magical 600 mark. Paul rolled a big scratch 247 game that boosted him to a 604 set in the County. Good bowling gang!
League reports
Monday night Industrial: Rod Pratt, 656 series; Joey Springs, 236 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Kristyn Fix, 203 game; Nancy Asai, 202 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Bernie Keys, 222, 205 games and 620 series; Lee Rogers, 235 game and 617 series; Ed Busick, 220 game; George Eastwood, 208 game; Lynn Spellman, 202 game; Ken Kramer, 201 game
Wednesday night Fraternal: Chad Mason, 248 game and 685 series; Mike Weaver, 249 game and 664 series; Patrick Olson, 238 game and 659 series; Levi Phelps, 246 game and 650 series; Jeff Miller, 243 game; Ciena Brittle, 207 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Bernie Keys, 203 game; George Buck, 202 game; Ed Busick, 200 game
Thursday afternoon County league: Andrew Hoffman, 255, 208 games and 621 series; Paul Dethman, 247 game and 604 series; Rod Pratt, 200 game
