The Dalles postman, Travis Adams is the star of the week at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Travis demolished the sticks in the Monday night Industrial league with a beautiful scratch 711 three game series that was capped by big 257 and 256 games.
Travis’ down-and-in-game was in definitely in synch as he finished the session 177 pins over his average, by far the top individual performance in ten pin bowling league action.
Young superstar Chad Mason went just a good count higher in the scratch department with a solid 720 that he fired in the hot-shot Wednesday evening Fraternal league. We’re sure Chad is happy to share the spotlight with Travis. Chad’s fireballing down and in slants have produced so many big numbers we’ve lost count. Somebody has constantly said the best, highest scoring angle of attack on the friendly synthetics at Orchard Lanes is down and in, if you can do it. Chad and Travis play that line perfectly.
Oh, sure, there’s always the exception. And, a perfect example is Brandon Kawachi’s overpowering rev bomb that he launches from deep left inside, out to the eight board and back into the 1-3 pocket. That big hooker of his must move a couple of feet and it just simply destroys the pins. Brandon gets more airborne pin action than anybody and he was at it again in the Tuesday Nite Mixed where he rocked the rack to the tune of a scratch 703 set.
You don’t have to ask who starred in senior action. That’s right, our seasoned reliables, professor Lee Rogers and all-star Bernie Keys continue to bowl like well-oiled machines. Both shot scratch 600s and Bernie went one better by rolling two of them.
Okay, it’s officially mid-season now when we move into the new year. So, at this time, like we always do, let’s list our top league bowlers who are averaging 200 or better which is always a milestone number indicative of outstanding prowess on the lanes, there are 14 of these big shooters who should be proud of this achievement:
1. Jeff Miller 219
2. Bill Whetstine 217
3. Jeremy Bloom 213
4. Brandon Kawachi 212
5. Patrick Olson 211
6. Chad Mason 210
7. Steve Byers 206
8. Mike Parke 205
9. Kevin Harris 205
10. Levi Phelps 202
11. Lee Rogers 202
12. Matt Hodges 201
13. Joey Springs 201
14. Stan Pratnicki 200
We’re going to take a two- week break due to limited league action during the holidays. When we enter the upcoming new year we’ll have perfect vision so we expect nothing but strikes and spares.
Here’s to letting the good times roll everybody!
LEAGUE REPORTS:
Monday Night Industrial:
Travis Adams — 257, 256 games and 711 series
Patrick Olson — 236 game and 666 series
Quinton Cox — 255 game and 652 series
Lynn Spellman — 246 game
Jeff Miller — 245 game
Matt Hodges — 244 game
Bob Reid — 235 game
Nancy Asai — 204 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Brandon Kawachi — 263 game and 703 series
Patrick Olson — 235 game and 653 series
Nancy Asai — 203 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Lee Rogers — 220, 205 games and 612 series
Bernie Keys — 244, 201 games and 607 series
Gordon Pillon — 236, 209 games and 602 series
Mike Parke — 214 game
Mick Sherrel l — 211 game
Lynn Spellman — 206 game
Ed Busick — 202 game
Sue Spellman — 201 game
John Lyon — 201 game
Wednesday Night Fraternal:
Chad Mason — 248, 240 games and 720 series
Brandon Kawachi — 678 series
Jeff Miller — 243 game and 666 series
Ciena Brittle — 245,209 games and 619 series
John Riggleman 259 game
Jesse Bennett — 210,200 games
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies:
Bernie Keys — 205,204 games and 608 series
Thursday afternoon County league:
Ryan Pratt — 209 game
Rod Pratt — 207 game
Gordon Pillon — 201 game
