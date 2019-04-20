The Industrial league is now into its 3-week championship bracket matches. The three round winners and wild card team earned top seeds into the brackets pitting #1 Columbia Hills RV against #8 Mid-Columbia Diesel; #2 Bi-Polar Rollers against #7 OL’7-10; #3 Tinman Heating against #6 Orchard Lanes and; #4 Randy’s Painting against #5 Hood River Supply. The high-powered Fraternal league still has several weeks left until its final championship roll off.

The following are individual league highs for the 2018-19 bowling season:

Industrial league: 

Most points won – Matt Hodges 61 (78 % wins!)

Men’s high average – Jeff Miller 220

Women’s high average -Nancy Asai - 198

Men’s high scratch series – Matt Hodges 757

Women’s high scratch series – Nancy Asai - 691

Men’s High scratch game – Lynn Spellman 299

Women’s high scratch game – Nancy Asai – 257

Tuesday Nite Mixed:

Men’s high average – Jeremy Bloom – 213

Women’s high average – Nancy Asai – 200

Men’s high scratch series – Jeremy Bloom -760

Women’s high scratch series – Nancy Asai – 733

Men’s high scratch game- Jeremy Bloom – 279

Women’s high scratch game – Mary Finley – 277

Wednesday senior Colts & Fillies:

Men’s high average – Lynn Spellman – 212

Women’s high average – Bernie Keys – 191

Men’s high scratch series – Lynn Spellman – 741

Women’s high scratch series – Bernie Keys – 623

Men’s high scratch game – Lynn Spellman – 289

Women’s high scratch game – Bernie Keys – 234

Thursday senior Lads & Lassies:

Men’s high average – George Buck – 190

Women’s high average – Bernie Keys – 185

Men’s high scratch series – Ed Busick – 654

Women’s high scratch series – Bernie Keys – 626

Men’s high scratch game – George Buck – 256

Women’s high scratch game – Bernie Keys – 230

Thursday County league:

Men’s high average – Rod Pratt – 191

Women’s high average – Ellen Davis – 155

Men’s high scratch series – Steve Watt – 691

Women’s high scratch series – Ellen Davis – 573

Men’s high scratch game – Rod Pratt – 266

Women’s high scratch game – Deanna Allen - 212

LEAGUE REPORTS:

Monday night Industrial:

Jeff Miller   257 game & 659 series

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:

Lynn Spellman  236,235 games & 696 series

Ken Kramer   227,203 games & 610 series

Lyle Sayler   234 game

Mick Sherrell   220 game

John Lyon   215 game

Lee Rogers   209,202 games

Bernie Keys   204 game

Bucky Klantchnek  200 game

Wednesday night Fraternal:

Bill Whetstine  279,268 games & 775 series

Jeff Miller   261,259 games & 735 series

LJ Noslo   268 game & 697 series

Jeremy Bloom  266 game & 671 series

Mark Chabotte  246 game & 669 series

Ciena Brittle   208 game

