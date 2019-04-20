The Industrial league is now into its 3-week championship bracket matches. The three round winners and wild card team earned top seeds into the brackets pitting #1 Columbia Hills RV against #8 Mid-Columbia Diesel; #2 Bi-Polar Rollers against #7 OL’7-10; #3 Tinman Heating against #6 Orchard Lanes and; #4 Randy’s Painting against #5 Hood River Supply. The high-powered Fraternal league still has several weeks left until its final championship roll off.
The following are individual league highs for the 2018-19 bowling season:
Industrial league:
Most points won – Matt Hodges 61 (78 % wins!)
Men’s high average – Jeff Miller 220
Women’s high average -Nancy Asai - 198
Men’s high scratch series – Matt Hodges 757
Women’s high scratch series – Nancy Asai - 691
Men’s High scratch game – Lynn Spellman 299
Women’s high scratch game – Nancy Asai – 257
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Men’s high average – Jeremy Bloom – 213
Women’s high average – Nancy Asai – 200
Men’s high scratch series – Jeremy Bloom -760
Women’s high scratch series – Nancy Asai – 733
Men’s high scratch game- Jeremy Bloom – 279
Women’s high scratch game – Mary Finley – 277
Wednesday senior Colts & Fillies:
Men’s high average – Lynn Spellman – 212
Women’s high average – Bernie Keys – 191
Men’s high scratch series – Lynn Spellman – 741
Women’s high scratch series – Bernie Keys – 623
Men’s high scratch game – Lynn Spellman – 289
Women’s high scratch game – Bernie Keys – 234
Thursday senior Lads & Lassies:
Men’s high average – George Buck – 190
Women’s high average – Bernie Keys – 185
Men’s high scratch series – Ed Busick – 654
Women’s high scratch series – Bernie Keys – 626
Men’s high scratch game – George Buck – 256
Women’s high scratch game – Bernie Keys – 230
Thursday County league:
Men’s high average – Rod Pratt – 191
Women’s high average – Ellen Davis – 155
Men’s high scratch series – Steve Watt – 691
Women’s high scratch series – Ellen Davis – 573
Men’s high scratch game – Rod Pratt – 266
Women’s high scratch game – Deanna Allen - 212
LEAGUE REPORTS:
Monday night Industrial:
Jeff Miller 257 game & 659 series
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Lynn Spellman 236,235 games & 696 series
Ken Kramer 227,203 games & 610 series
Lyle Sayler 234 game
Mick Sherrell 220 game
John Lyon 215 game
Lee Rogers 209,202 games
Bernie Keys 204 game
Bucky Klantchnek 200 game
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Bill Whetstine 279,268 games & 775 series
Jeff Miller 261,259 games & 735 series
LJ Noslo 268 game & 697 series
Jeremy Bloom 266 game & 671 series
Mark Chabotte 246 game & 669 series
Ciena Brittle 208 game
