It’s well known that this league showcases the best bowlers in town who enjoy friendly competition both individually and in team action.
Everybody wants to win. Unfortunately, there is only one winner. And, guess who survived: The scrappy, multiple-league champion MWB trio prevailed to win the first round by the slimmest of margins. Going into the final weeks matches, the BB’s were in the lead, but only by 1.5 points.
Then the BB’s got creamed by the last place team in their final match of the round, taking only 7 points. MWB also got waxed but they took 9 points. Thus, MWB emerged on top by only a half a point to win round 1 of the Fraternal. It doesn’t get any closer that that! Hats off to MWB, Rich Sabo, Levi Phelps and Bill Whetstine. This is a big deal, because by winning round 1, MWB qualifies to bowl for the league championship in a roll-off at the end of the season.
Here’s another tight one: With one week to go in the first half of the Tuesday Nite Mixed, team Take Ten was in the lead by only 1.5 games.
Take Ten had a big lead going into the previous weeks matches but they got taken to the woodshed by Cousins in that battle. Cousins won 3 games and Take Ten only got 1. Team Nishi and Who Gives a Split both swept their matches, taking all 4 games.
That put Team Nishi only 1.5 games behind Take Ten and Who Gives a Split was just 2 games back. And, Take Ten then had to bowl Team Nishi in their final match of the half. That had to be a nail biter! One of these three teams will win the first half of the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. It’s exciting to see so many teams in the hunt right up to the melodramatic end. You might ask, how do half points/games happen? They occur due to a tie score either in an individual match or a team game.
Four 700s
There were many outstanding scores last week, including four 700’ by Jeff Miller, Patrick Olson, Steve Byers and Chad Mason. Marquee pin buster Jeff Miller led everybody last week with a slick scratch 742 series that he trundled in the Industrial. Yes, Jeff is the best. He is so good that he doesn’t have to play the lanes in their prime scoring angle, which is down and in at Orchard Lanes. Instead, Jeff rolls a big bending hook, swinging it from inside left to right and then back into the pocket. We all marvel at how he does it.
Mr. Orchard Lanes, prolific pin pounder Patrick Olson notched a cool 737 set in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Steve Byers fashioned a beautiful 727 in the Industrial. Steve is really having a great season. He’s raised his average 15 pins over last season and he’s now carrying a bodacious 205 average. He plays the lanes up the boards and he puts lots of stuff on that speedy sphere of his. All that mustard he puts on it enables him to play Orchard Lanes perfectly.
Powerhouse prodigy Chad Mason led the Fraternal with a 707. Chad has unbridled youth on his side which might explain how he can generate the lightning speed that he imparts on his ball. It almost seems like it is airborne and never touches the lane!
Good bowling everybody.
League Reports
Monday night Industrial:
Jeff Miller — 269, 246 games and 742 series
Steve Byers — 256, 237 games and 727 series
Patrick Olson — 266 game and 690 series
Matt Hodges — 279, 236 games and 674 series
Nancy Asai — 235, 223, 206 games and 664 series
Rod Pratt — 246 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Patrick Olson — 266, 237 games and 737 series
Nancy Asai — 214 game
Shaiyan Brittle — 202 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Ed Busick — 235 game and 613 series
Lee Rogers — 221, 214 games and 604 series
Mike Parke — 211 game
John Miller — 207 game
Dave Baumsteiger — 201 game
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Chad Mason — 247, 243 games and 707 series
Bill Whetstine — 237 game and 667 series
Jeff Olson — 235 game and 658 series
Quinton Cox — 267 game and 657 series
Jeremy Bloom — 246 game and 657 series
Jeff Miller — 248 game and 653 series
Josh Worth — 255 game and 651 series
Ciena Brittle — 236, 200 games and 607 series
Patrick Olson — 245 game
Levi Phelps — 235 game
Rod Pratt — 220, 203, 202 games and 625 series
Paul Dethman — 246, 203 games and 613 series
Cy Cannon — 256 game
New pins installed
Held over from Jeff’s Dec. 16 column:
Brand new, state of the art 3-pound-6-ounce pins were put in at Orchard Lanes last week. Folks, there is nothing like the sound of a bowling ball crashing into a rack of 10 brand new pins. It’s a sound you’ll never forget. The new pins will take some time to burn in but when they do, we expect to see big scores. As expected, the new sticks were challenging last week, yet many of our renowned pin busters had good sets against them. Young fireballer Chad Mason led everybody in the scoring department with a mighty fine scratch 685 three gamer in the Fraternal. Lefty Mike Weaver’s speedy sphere also found the range in the same session as he launched a solid 664.
