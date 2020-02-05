The first youth ski race of the year was held at Mt. Hood Meadows last weekend. Skiers ages 5-13-years-old raced the slalom and giant slalom with athletes coming from all over Oregon and Washington.
Hood River local skiers from Cooper Spur Alpine Team were impressive with U12 girls Annabel Webster winning and Sky Valvado Kerr taking second in the giant slalom. Rachel Giordano placing third in the U8 age class.
CSAT boys topped the giant slalom podium with Cameron Beck in first for U10 boys. Boden Irving took first for U8 boys. Sunday’s slalom challenging icy conditions proved CSAT’s own Tippen Adams can stand on the downhill ski when she topped the podium in first place for U12 girls. The team’s next race, the Cooper Dual, will be Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.
