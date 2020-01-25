A total of 33 kids participated in the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shooting Contest Jan. 18, put on by the Knights of Columbus Mid-Columbia Council 7292 and Cody Kunigel, as part of his winter hoops skills clinic at Hood River Valley High School.
Winners were: Boys age 9 — Maxwell Thompson; boys age 10 — Malu Niko; girls age 10 — Claire Rosselle; boys age 11 — Jason Hull; girls age 11 — Mia Garcia; boys age 12 — Hudson Case; girls age 12 — Grace Rowan; boys age 13 — Sawyer Clemett; girls age 13 — Julie Hull; boys age 14 — Andre Niko; girls age 14 — Abby Schrankel.
“I annually incorporate the Free Throw Contest into one of my clinic offerings, and I’m honored to continue presenting the youth with opportunities to compete and represent themselves and our community,” Kunigel said.
“In the past, I won this contest multiple times growing up in Pennsylvania and my sister (Jody) won here in Oregon, so you can say that I am passionate about keeping it rolling and part of the hoop community and culture.”
