Katie Koenig, senior and varsity lacrosse player at Hood River Valley High School, signed her National Letter of Intent for the University of California Davis Friday. Koenig will be HRV’s first lacrosse player to play at a Division 1 school. “I’m really excited and happy I get the opportunity to go there,” said Koenig. “I really loved the school and the team environment is amazing there.”
Bekah Rottenberg, lacrosse coach for HRV, said she recalled first meeting Koenig and noticed her work ethic and skill. These traits made Koenig an important member of the team, said Rottenberg.
“The thing that stands out to me the most when I think back on knowing her is I started working with her when she was in eight grade and the first time I worked with her I was blown away at her skill, her athleticism and most of all her work ethic,” said Rottenberg.
“I was really concerned with meeting an eighth grader who’s already such a well-developed player and so into lacrosse, my concern was that work ethic and that love of the sport would start to taper off, but it absolutely has not.”
As the hardest working player on the high school team, in practice and during games, Koenig will be an impact player at UC Davis, said Rottenberg.
When Koenig was in preschool her mother, Margaret Koenig, was head coach for HRV’s girls lacrosse team. Seeing her mother in the head coaching position made her a role model, said Katie Koenig.
“Katie used to help hand out flowers to the high school players on senior night and had lacrosse ribbons in her hair,” said Margaret Koenig. “I think she just fell in love with the sport from watching it from such a young age. She’s taken it very seriously since first grade! She puts in the hours in the snow and rain to practice.”
Katie Koenig should have fun and play for the joy of it, said Margaret Koenig.
“Not only is Katie Koenig an inspiration, she’s dedicated, a fierce and determined competitor, humble and epitomizes the concept of a team player,” said Margaret Koenig.
