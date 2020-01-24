Hood River Valley Little League is now registering children ages 4-12 for its youth baseball and softball leagues at hrvll.com. Through February, registration is $65. From March 1-7, the cost is $75.
Those with special requests, such as having a child be on the same team as a friend or relative, the location of team practices or scholarship inquiries, should email hrvlittleleague@gmail.com by March 5 for consideration.
Tryouts will be Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 7. More details can be found at hrvll.com.
