In a warmly lit dinner party on Friday, Dec. 27 at Farm Stand in Hood River, Alex Willis was serving food and raising money to go to the CrossFit Italian Showdown in Riccone, Italy, from April 24-26. The dinner party featured a menu of leafy greens and beet salad, festive chicken squash platter, flourless chocolate torte and berry cobbler.
With dinner attendees had a chance to enter a raffle and win a massage, a goodie bag and a Garmin Forerunner watch.
As a full-time student pursuing a degree in kinesiology, working part time at Farm Stand, and dedicating her time to the gym at CrossFit Viento, Willis is admired by many.
Johannes Loschnigg, member at CrossFit Viento gym, is one of those people.
“She got incredibly good incredibly fast to the point where she is potentially going to competitions,” Loschnigg said. “So everyone from the gym is super excited for her because she’s doing so well and training so hard. I really was happy to be able to play a part and do something in helping her go to one of these competitions.”
Willis first began doing crossfit two years ago when her health teacher persuaded her to take a class and gave her the phone number for Crossfit athlete Regan Huckaby of Hood River.
“In my head it sounded super expensive, but Regan said to come work out and not worry about the cost,” Willis said. “I got addicted really fast. I went to my first few classes and I was sold. I almost didn’t even play lacrosse because I was so into it. Now I love it so much I want to pursue it as a competitor and maybe as a coach someday.”
Willis is addicted to cross fit because there is always something to work on, she said. The community also plays a big part in her dedication to the sport.
“I’m surrounded every day by such strong amazing women that are so selfless,” Willis said. “There’s people that are 65 and 16 working out in the same gym and doing the same work out. Everyone is super supportive and it’s super fun too, in a weird sick way.”
Willis said she’s super grateful for everyone who’s helped her out and blown away by their generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.