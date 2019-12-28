Last weekend, Hood River ski racers traveled all over the west coast to compete in international and national-level ski races.
U19 and older athletes journeyed up to Panorama, Canada to kick off their season at the Alberta Cup Dec. 20 and 22.
Mount Hood Academy’s Josh Nardone, Jackson Spadaro, Jonny Walker, Annika Howell, and Francis Melby competed in slalom and giant slalom. Men’s highlights include Nardone, who placed 18th with a combined time of 1:54.61 and Walker, who placed 56th with a combined time of 2:11.43 in the slalom.
In the giant slalom, Nardone took 30th with a total time of 2:17.03, Walker placed 67th with a combined time of 2:31.54 and Spadaro at 74th place with a time of 2:36.33.
Women’s highlights in the slalom have Howell taking 12th with a combined time of 1:57.66 and Melby coming in at 26th place with 2:02.47.
A little farther south, Elena Kaimaktchiev was invited to the Western Region tryouts Dec. 20-22 for the U.S. Ski team at Mission Ridge, Wash. Qualifiers joined the U.S. roster, which travels to Folgaria, Italy, and competes in the Alpe Cimbra Children’s Cup Jan. 22 – Feb. 2. Kaimaktchiev did not qualify but placed 15th in the slalom with a time of 1:30.15.
Even further south, a large contingent of U14 and U16 racers from Hood River traveled to the annual Russ Read Ski Race at Mount Bachelor. These racers made it through three days, Dec. 19-21, of giant slalom races.
Men’s highlights include Soren Ullrich placing in third with a time of 1:40.30, Aksel Kitt coming in at seventh with a time of 1: 42.03, Peyton Wells in eighth 0.15 of a second later, Kai Shays in 15th with 1:47.99 and Bodei Barteld in 37th with 1:59.44.
Women highlights include Izzy Bielen taking first with a time of 1:42.99, Nahanni Sreenan coming in at 3rd with 1:47.17, Taylor Walker placing 14th with 1:54.29, Emily Teets came in at 27th place with a time of 1:59.08 and Victoria Martin taking 47th with 2:09.44.
Racing will resume after the holidays. The U19 group travels to Aspen, CO Jan. 14 for the FIS Downhill and Super-G.
The U16 group travels to Crystal Mountain, Wash., Jan. 2-3 for the Northwest Cup series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.