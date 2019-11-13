Last August Todd Walter participated in the 2019 General Tire Casey Folks “Vegas to Reno” off-road race from Beatty, Nev., to Dayton, Nev. The off-road race covers over 500 miles and earns the title of longest off-road race in the U.S.
Walter, of The Dalles, entered the race with his 2007 Toyota Tacoma which has gone extensive upgrades and modifications to handle the Nevada desert. As described by Walter, the course is a rough, sandy, silty terrain that’s brutal.
“You got to have a roll cage, a fuel cell all the safety stuff. It’s got a ford nine-inch rear axle, it’s got longer leaf springs so you can get more travel and bigger shocks,” said Walter. “The shocks alone in the rear stand four-feet-tall. They’re three-and-a-half-inch diameter shocks that are massive. You got to have that kind of shock to keep the (truck) going so it doesn’t overheat.”
Building of the truck first began in 2016 after Walter’s day job as a UPS driver. After arriving from his job, Walter would spend his nights working on the truck until midnight during the weekdays.
Over the weekends, Walter would log in 14-16 hours of work.
“Usually it costs six to seven thousand dollars to get down (to the race) with entry fees,” said Walter. “Then I usually put three to four thousand dollars into prep before the race. I’m kind of always modifying the truck doing more things to it making it better and faster.”
After completing the race, Walter said he thinks he did well in the hot August desert. Temperatures reached 114 degrees around 11:30 a.m. at the start of the race. His finishing time was near 2 a.m.
Besides some vapor lock issues, and a blown tire Walter said the truck performed well and had a constant speed throughout the course.
Walter first was attracted to the sport when his grandfather took him out to a desert race in Arizona when he was a kid.
“I saw one of the races back in the 90s and ever since then I’ve been hooked on racing desert trucks,” said Walter. “I finally, 20 years later, I got around to saying, ‘I got to do it,’ bought the truck, tore it apart and built it in my two-car garage and decided to go racing.”
