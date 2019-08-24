At the Aug. 26 City Council Meeting for Cascade Locks, Mayor Tom Cramblett will make a proclamation honoring Jestena Mattson and Emily Sullenger for their athletic achievements in track and field and wrestling, respectively. Both grew up in Cascade Locks; Mattson graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2015 and Sullenger is an incoming sophomore.
Mattson graduated from Fresno State University this spring, having competed in track for the Bulldogs for several years. Her main events were the pentathlon during the indoor season and the heptathlon during the outdoor season. Recently, she competed in the heptathlon at the 30th Summer Universiade, known in English as the World University Games, hosted from July 3-14 in Italy. Mattson finished 8th out of a field of 24.
Sullenger was a member of the HRVHS Girls Wrestling State Championship team this past winter, contributing to the team’s success with a second place finish in her weight class. She competed for and earned a spot on the Oregon USA Cultural Exchange wrestling team made up of high school students who would be traveling to South Africa for a series of exhibition matches. Sullenger was joined by her teammates Elena Kroll and Chad Muenzer Jr. Through all the exhibition matches she competed in, Sullenger came out victorious, demonstrating her ever-improving strength and abilities in the sport.
The city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and is held at City Hall, located at 140 WaNaPa St.
