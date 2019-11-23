Hood River Valley’s wrestlers began their season Monday. Student athletes began practice with full-body exercises on the mat by tumbling, jogging and stretching to warm up their muscles.
Around 30-35 students showed up to practice. Tony Rolen, head coach for HRV’s wrestling team, said weight classes have yet to be determined.
“There are 14 weight classes and I won’t know if we’re going to fill that until we have a weight certification,” Rolen said. “So, we have to go through this whole process where we have kids weighed and their body fat tested and then they get something called a descent plan.”
Most likely student athletes will lose weight in the season due to consistent practice and exercise. Each descent plan is designed to prevent any weight loss that may be unhealthy, Rolen said.
What Rolen is expecting from the team is 100 percent effort 100 percent of the time.
“I’m really impressed with Hood River wrestling and with the foundation that they’ve built,” Rolen said.
“We basically have three rules; work hard, be positive and have no excuses. So, if they’re doing those three things, that’s all we ask. We just want them to try their hardest and if they’re doing that then we’re going to proud of them and they’re going to be proud of themselves if they’re doing everything to get better.”
With his inaugural year of coaching at HRV Rolen will get to coach alongside his father Rich Rolen. Rich Rolen has been inducted into the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“I’m excited to coach with my dad. He’s my hero growing up and I still look up to him,” Tony Rolen said. “It’s awesome to see him continuing to walk the walk and giving back to the sport of wrestling even after being inducted to the hall of fame and had his legacy already stamped in time. He’s still coming back and volunteering and wanting to be a part of wrestling and helping me.”
The Eagles’ first competition will be at Hillsboro Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
