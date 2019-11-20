Hood River Valley High School welcomed its new wrestling head coach, Tony Rolen. Rolen previously was an assistant coach in Oregon City High School since 2008.
Rolen was first told about the opening position when Trent Kroll, HRV’s athletic director, reached out to him inquiring about his interest.
“This is my first head coaching position,” Rolen said. “I went through the whole process, of course talked to my wife, I have an 8-month-old baby boy, and it was a big decision to take the job and move.”
Three characteristics that Rolen liked about Hood River were the potential to raise a family, academic support and the small-town aspect.
With Rolen’s new coaching position he hopes to not only teach wrestling but to build student athletes’ character.
“I think wrestling is the greatest sport out there and I’ve been a part of the wrestling community since I was a kid right here in the Columbia Gorge. I’ve wrestled in this area for a long time and I think I can change kids’ lives in a way that a lot of other sports can’t,” Rolen said. “We know that if we can get kids that are focused (building character); that’s what I mean about positively impacting kids in the community. I think that trickles out. It’s a compounding effect if you can change the lives of a few people.”
Rolen’s wrestling career began when he was 8 years old, then he went to The Dalles High School, where he was a High School Academic All-American, won three state championships and closed it out at the University of Oregon.
He began his coaching career at OCHS, where his uncle coached.
“I got to begin my coaching career as an assistant for my uncle Roger Rolen,” Rolen said. “He was the head coach for Oregon City for many years. I go-t to learn through him how to run a successful program.”
Both his uncle and father, Rich Rolen, have been inducted into the Oregon chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
With his new coaching position Rolen hopes to advance the wrestling program at HRV.
“I think Trent Kroll has done an amazing job building a foundation of support for wrestling in this community,” Rolen said.
“I want to run with what he started and build off of his foundation that he’s made and see if we can continue to help as many families and students who are going through this community.”
