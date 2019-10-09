Pickleball.JPG

Gorge Pickleball Association holds its year-end pickleball celebration at Golden Eagle Park on Oct. 1.

 Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Gorge Pickleball Association holds its year-end pickleball celebration at Golden Eagle Park on Oct. 1. “We’ve had a great summer season with all our players,” said Nancy Clement of the GPA. “Thanks to Elizabeth Whelan and John Bryan for putting together the monthly barbecues at Golden Eagle, which have been enjoyed by many.  It was also a ’thank you’ party for all the volunteers who helped with the Gorge Classic event (in September at Gorge Athletic Club). We’re grateful to Parks and Rec for providing the excellent pickleball courts at Golden Eagle, and for recently painting extra lines to accommodate all our players,” Clement said.

