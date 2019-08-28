The 76th annual Roy Webster Cross Channel Swim returns to the Gorge this Labor Day, Sept. 2, as swimmers from near and far come to traverse the waters of the Columbia.
While previously held in Hood River, the swim this year will take place in Cascade Locks.
“The transition is going really smoothly. We’re all looking forward to the event, and the venue is going to work out great,” said General Manager Mary Ellen Holmes of the Hood River Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the swim.
The swim will stretch just over a mile with swimmers crossing from the Washington side to the Oregon banks. To get to the start, participants will board the famous Sternwheeler paddleboat in Cascade Locks and ferry across, where they will jump off in waves to begin their endeavor.
The boat will leave Cascade Locks at 8 a.m. and the first swimmers will jump into the water at 8:15 a.m. Swimmers will leave the water at the swimming beach east of the marina.
The event is sold out but spectators are welcome to attend and cheer on the swimmers as they make their way across.
Parking for the event is in the Marine Park and along WaNaPa Street.
The Sternwheeler will be used to ferry racers only, and will not be available for spectator passage; those wishing to view the start of the race will have to reach the Washington side by their own means. A swim lane will be established across the width of the river, with volunteers in sailboats, kayaks and paddleboards lining the sides to guide, encourage and protect swimmers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.