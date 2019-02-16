Did someone say hunting season opened again? Well, you would never know by looking outside as we are covered in cold white stuff. Yet, inside, well, that’s a different matter. The new, all-plastic 3 pound, 6 ounces. Twister pins at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes are getting blasted into oblivion.
Our last league action saw four scratch 700 three game series. Nancy Asai led everybody in the high scoring department with a beautiful 733 set that she unloaded in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Sure guys, she throws like a girl, right? Don’t we wish we could too! Bowling is a game for everybody.
Nancy is having a record setting season. She is now carrying a heady 202 average, which is the highest we’ve ever seen for a woman in this area. Nancy has a resume full of tenpin bowling honors with multiple scratch 700s among them, but we believe her 733 is the highest she has ever notched in her storied career on our friendly lanes. All we can say is wow! She’s a heck of a bowler.
Following Nancy with scratch 700s were Bill Whetstine, Jeff Miller and Matt Hodges. Bill fired 712 in the Fraternal, Jeff and Matt tossed 706 and an even 700, respectively, in the Industrial.
We’re just beginning to find out how good Mr. Whetstine is as he’s new to our area. We recently learned that he averaged about 240 in his last state tournament in Missouri! That says a lot, clearly, he’s got game. There are no more high-powered adjectives to describe Jeff Miller’s bowling exploits, he is simply the best, by far. Jeff regularly bowls the top regional scratch tournaments and often wins. In so doing, he competes on the toughest oil patterns which require unparalleled skill in changing hand positions, releases and angles. Jeff is a master at these, he can do things with a bowling ball that most of us don’t understand and we sure can’t do them.
Finally, how about Matt Hodges. The big guy from The Dalles posted his third consecutive scratch 700 in the Industrial last week. Nobody else has done that in league this season and we’re not sure that has ever been done in the annals of Hood River bowling. Matt is really on a roll, as he is carrying a big-time 214 average, good enough right now to anchor our five-man all-star team. He has raised his average an incredible 24 pins per game over last season. Matt, please tell us your secret to such amazing success!
Our annual city tournament was supposed to happen this past week, but Old Man Winter sure threw up a road block. We hope you braved the weather and tested your mettle in team, doubles and singles events. It’s always a thrill to compete in tournaments. Just do it everybody, let’s go bowling!
Monday night Industrial: Jeff Miller, 247, 235 games & 706 series; Matt Hodges, 265 game & 700 series; Lynn Spellman, 257, 235 games & 672 series; Joey Sheirbon, 257 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Nancy Asai, 266, 247, 220 games & 733 series; Jeremy Bloom, 675 series; Patrick Olson, 665 series; Ciena Brittle, 223, 213 games & 628 series; Carl Casey, 253 game; Ken Espersen, 237 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman, 224, 215 games & 624 series; John Miller, 256 game & 612 series; Lee Rogers, 216, 202 games & 600 series; Dave Baumsteiger, 233 game; Bernie Keys, 215 game; Ron Baumsteiger, 207 game; John Lyon, 205 game; Mick Sherrell, 205 game
Wednesday night Fraternal: Bill Whetstine, 266 game & 712 series; Lynn Spellman, 279 game & 695 series; Jeremy Bloom, 246, 236 game & 678 series; Jeff Miller, 246 game & 678 series; Levi Phelps, 236 game & 675 series; Chad Mason, 675 series; Patrick Olson, 264 game & 667 series; LJ Noslo, 658 series; Ken Kramer, 239 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: George Buck, 227, 215 games & 610 series; Ed Busick, 210 game
Thursday County: Rod Pratt, 225 game; Steve Watt, 203 game
