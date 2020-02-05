The Hood River Valley Eagles boys and girls swimmers took on Intermountain Conference teams Ridgeview and Redmond in a double dual meet last Thursday at the Hood River Aquatic Center. The girls came out ahead in both duals: 119-41 against Ridgeview and 139-26 against Redmond.
For the boys, they lost a close dual with the strong Redmond team 88-80, but came out on top against Ridgeview 99-50.
There was a very close race to start off the individual events of the meet. Madeket Greenleaf won the 200-meter freestyle by 0.06 over Ridgeview’s Aria Mascall. Greenleaf also swam to a second place finish in the 100-meter buterfly.
Sarah Arpag continued her domination of the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke events by finishing first in both. Faith Ocheskey won both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyles to help the girls lead the Eagles to their wins.
Adam Burke won the 400-meter freestyle for the boys and was fifth in the 200-meter freestyle while Olivia Sumerfield won the girls 400-meter freestyle and was third in the 200 individual medley. David Hecksel swam to the win in the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100-meter backstroke.
Clayton Lee was first in the 100-meter butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley while Luke Southall took top honors in the 200-meter freestyle and was second in the 100-meter freestyle. Celilo Brun was second in both the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke while Chloe Bullock swam to second in the 400-meter freestyle. Owen Summersett was second in the 400-meter freestyle and fourth in the 200-meter freestyle while Lillie Tomlinson swam to second place in the 50-meter freestyle and third in the 100-meter freestyle against the Redmond teams. Gavin Hackett was third in the 100-meter butterfly and fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke. Mary Rose Kissinger was third in the 100-meter butterfly, to finish the Eagles’ sweep of that event. Emma Titus was third in both the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke events. Abby McCormack finished third in the 50-meter freestyle and fourth in the 100-meter freestyle while Campbell Keller was fourth in the 200-meter individual medley and third in the 100-meter backstroke. Teddy Parkinson was fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke while Tristin Smith swam to third in the 100-meter freestyle.
The Eagles have one more home dual meet at Hood River Aquatic Center versus The Dalles on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. Seniors from both Hood River and The Dalles will be honored.
