In a dual between the birds of prey, The Dalles High School’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Hood River Valley 61-18 Friday, Feb. 7 at Vannet Court. Brian Stevens, head coach for the Riverhawks, said the team worked on their defense in order to get Friday’s win.
TDHS’ defense kept HRV’s offense in check throughout the game. The Riverhawks, at most, conceded six points per quarter.
“I felt we could have done a better job in our closeouts, defensively and taking away some of those shots,” head coach for the Eagles, Steve Noteboom, said. “They’re a good team. They can score from the inside and the outside. So, when we focused on taking the inside away, which I think we did a pretty good job of, then they just hit from the outside.”
Riverhawk players who took advantage of this were seniors Jenna Miller, Grece Schatz and sophomore Augustina Decker. The trio sunk seven three-pointers combined.
“Today, we had three players that were ready to catch, shoot and space the floor,” Stevens said. “But, let’s credit Lauryn (Belanger) because she opened the game and dominated the post, I felt. Along with Rainey (Codding), who’s a short post, getting all these offensive rebounds, getting the second chance points and that in turn, I think, made Hood River pack the paint and left some shooters open.”
Despite its unsuccessful season, Noteboom said the team still puts up a fight in any match. Senior Grace Meyers, for example, worked hard to penetrate and attack the rim.
“The girls are still working hard, and I thought the effort was there. We just need some more basketball time,” Noteboom said. “We only have two weeks left and there’s only so much we can do. But we’re going to keep working at it and they’re still going to finish out the season.”
Hood River Valley is back in action Friday, Feb. 14 as they host Pendleton High School at 7 p.m.
