Head coach Jacque Johnston, traveled with 10 team members from Riverside Gymnastics’ optional girls team to the 44th annual Aloha GymFest Invitational Jan. 17-19. This was the third time gymnasts from Riverside attended the invitational.
Even with the stiff competition, Riverside held their own and brought home medals and seashell trophies for individual performances.
Sydney Krentz, an eighth grader at Wy’east Middle School, captured the gold All Around title in Level Seven Jr. C division, scoring a 36.725. She also claimed first on the uneven parallel bars with a 9.4, fourth place on beam with a 9.25, fifth on floor with an 8.975 and sixth on vault with a 9.1.
When asked what was most memorable for her about Hawaii, Krentz said, “Making friends with the Australian team. They were super nice and really good gymnasts!”
Sydney Stanley, from St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles, lead Riverside’s Level Six team Jr. A division capturing fourth place in the All Around with a 36.55. Stanley took second on the beam with a 9.475, fifth on bars with an 8.95 and sixth on vault and floor with 9.05 and 9.075, respectively.
Other team members contributed to an overall great showing by placing in the top six in one or more events.
Katy Godkin from Hood River Middle School placed fourth on the vault with a 9.1, sixth in the bars with an 8.2 and sixth All Around with a 35.375.
Hannah Adams, who is homeschooled, earned fifth on floor and sixth on the beam both with a score of 9.125.
Dylan Viavoda-Kerr, from Hood River Middle School, did not make the podium. Despite the middle-schooler’s results, Johnston appreciated her effort.
“I’m very proud because she pushed through and persevered even with a foot injury, competing on all four events,” Johnston said. “Dylan displayed great character at this meet. And that’s really what Riverside Gymnastics is all about.”
Leah Adams, from May St. Elementary, took second on beam with a big score of 9.5, sixth on vault and bars with 8.8 and 8.7, respectively, and fourth All Around in Level 6, Child’s division with a 36.
Maeli Ready, from Hood River Valley High School, took second on the floor with a 9.3, fourth on vault at 9.125 and fifth on beam and the All Around in Level 6, Sr. Division with a score of 35.475.
Helena Swihart, from HRVHS, had previously suffered a concussion and captured third place on bars with an 8.7, fourth on floor with 9.175 and sixth on vault and All Around at 9.1 and 35.475, respectively.
Ellie Rinella, from Horizon Christian School, took sixth place on bars with a score of eight.
