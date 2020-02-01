League bowling at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes resumed full throttle last week after old man winter finally quit snowing on us.
Scores were way up. There were six scratch 700s, mostly from household names in Hood River bowling. You know who they are, these guys get more ink than Connor McGregor! We think a per-game 200 bowling average is still pretty good and for us amateurs it’s okay to consider that to be par. Thus, we think a scratch 700 three-game series which is at least 100 pins over par is darn good bowling.
Orchard Lanes proprietor Patrick Olson led the big shooters with a huge 751 and he chipped in a 726 in his other league. Living legend Jeff Miller also put up two, a big 740 and 700 on the nose. Newcomer, lefty flame thrower Mike Weaver, fired a nifty 736 and Steve Byers tossed a 702. We don’t want to be responsible for incurring a famous jinx, but the way Mr. Byers is bowling this season, he would be our unanimous choice to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Steve has improved his average an amazing 20 pins over last season and he’s currently carrying a heady 210 average, one of the best in town! Here is a truism, the higher your average is, the more difficult it is to raise it. What Steve is doing now, is special. Maybe we better ask him what his secret is?
Two of our long-time lady stars also did well last week. Bernie Keys continued smoking hot with 622 and 614 sets in her two leagues and Nancy Asai rolled a 607. Bernie’s also taken over as the high average woman in town now. She is in complete command in both of her leagues, it seems like she shoots 600 every time she laces up and her average keeps on going up.
A real battle for the senior men’s high average is going on in the Colts & Fillies league. Retired ex U of Wyoming and Pepperdine math professor Lee Rogers has now overtaken the famous doomsday striking machine, lefty Mike Parke. Mike has been a long-time top-notch bowler around here, one of the best. He got his nickname because it seemed like he struck on every shot he made! Lee is averaging 203 and Mike is at 202 right now. Bowling is as easy as Pi for Dr. Rogers!
Okay, who else was hot last week? Joe Erickson beat his average by 132 pins in the Industrial league! Joe and his Hood River Supply teammate, Woody Eskildsen, who tossed a scratch 622 series were the straws that stirred the drink in their spanking of the powerful Columbia Hills RV squad, 24 to 6.
Robert Reed fashioned a nice scratch 618 series, his first 600 of the season in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. That effort ignited his team to a 3 to 1 win over their opponents. In the same session Jeff Hasegawa had that unique figure 8 swing of his timed perfectly, as he splashed a cool scratch 636 set. Jeff is a master at making the pins stay low which creates great mixing action.
Robert Reed fashioned a nice scratch 618 series, his first 600 of the season in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league. That effort ignited his team to a 3 to 1 win over their opponents. In the same session Jeff Hasegawa had that unique figure 8 swing of his timed perfectly, as he splashed a cool scratch 636 set. Jeff is a master at making the pins stay low which creates great mixing action.
Jeff is a long-time fixture in local bowling who just returned to action this season after a short respite. We’re glad to see him back and he’s bowling great.
Dave Baumsteiger also found the range in the senior Colts & Fillies league, notching his first 600 of the season, a fine scratch 629 set that was 122 pins over his average. That solid effort inspired his team to a 4 to 0 sweep over their opponents.
And, finally, Katie Haskins was 108 pins over her average in the County league sparking her first half winner Rolling Thunder team to a 3 to 1 win over their opponents. Looks like Katie may be the secret ingredient in their success.
Good bowling everybody!
LEAGUE REPORTS:
Monday night Industrial
Jeff Miller — 276,254 games and 740,673 series
Steve Byers — 267, 255 games and 657,702 series
Joey Springs — 267, 265, 235 games and 688,663 series
Patrick Olson — 238 game and 662 series
Nancy Asai — 216, 208 games and 607 series
Mark Chabotte — 235 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed
Patrick Olson — 259, 249, 244 games and 751 series
Jeremy Bloom — 255 game and 656 series
Jeff Hasegawa — 245 game
Robert Reed — 237 game
Nancy Asai — 204 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies
Dave Baumsteiger — 234, 211 games and 629 series
Lynn Spellman — 224, 219 games and 624 series
Bernie Keys — 245, 204 games and 622 series
Lee Rogers — 247 game and 609 series
Ed Busick — 207 game
John Miller — 202 game
Mike Parke — 202 game
Dick Sherrell — 201 game
Karen Baumsteiger — 201 game
Wednesday night Fraternal
Mike Weaver — 269, 266 games and 736 series
Patrick Olson — 267, 258 games and 726 series
Jeff Miller — 257 game and 700 series
Jeremy Bloom — 269 game and 695 series
Bill Whetstine — 258 game and 675 series
Bill Pullum — 246 game and 652 series
Lynn Spellman — 248 game
Stuart Kawachi — 244 game
Jeff Olson — 240 game
Chad Mason — 240 game
Ciena Brittle — 224 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies
Bernie Keys — 222, 207 games and 614 series
Phil Wilson — 208 game
Thursday afternoon County league
Rod Pratt — 209, 201 games
Paul Dethman — 209 game
Nate Lain — 202 game
