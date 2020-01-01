In the final game of the year, Hood River Valley’s varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Sandy High School 89-61 Friday, Dec. 27. Jason Maki, head coach for the Pioneers, said it was a much closer game than the score indicated.
“I played Hood River a bunch of times,” Maki said. “We used to be in the same league back when it first started, and we’ve kept a rivalry going. We’ve even played them in the playoffs before. We knew they’d have a lot of energy; knew they had some shooters and knew they were going to play hard.”
The Pioneers came out strong at the beginning of the game with seniors Pierce Roeder and Kaleb Hubbard sinking three three-pointers back to back. This built a lead that which Sandy was able to capitalize on.
Sandy had the upper hand at the end of the first quarter with a score of 26-14. At the end of the second quarter they had a similar point difference at 45-26.
During halftime Maki talked to the team about preserving their lead.
“We talked at halftime about playing defense and trying to make them take some tough shots,” Maki said. “I felt our defense tightened up a bit, they had to take some tougher shots and we were able to outrun them a little bit. So, we got some transition baskets that were able to push the lead a little bit.”
Lead scorers for Sandy include Roeder with 34 points, senior Colby Carson with nine and junior Laden Weathers with seven.
Even with the lead slowly slipping away, HRV senior Noah Webster kept hustling, driving and making plays.
“I love the way Noah is playing,” Dirks said. “He is working hard and competing every second no matter the score. The whole team is resilient. They want to win, and they are willing to sacrifice to make that happen. The way we compete has never been in question from my point of view. I’m am proud of how hard we play.”
Lead scorers for HRV include Webster with 22 points, junior Ian Searcy with 11 and junior Zac Wells and sophomore Emanuel Romero with eight each.
“I think (the loss) is a little humbling, and shows we have work to do,” Dirks said. “We want to compete with the best teams, and at this point in the season we aren’t there yet. I have all the faith in the world that we can get there, but it’s a process.”
HRV is back in action Jan. 3 as they host Reynolds High School at 6:30 p.m.
