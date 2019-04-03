Spring break is over and school sports are back in action. The last few weeks have seen great competition by all teams and indicate that the rest of the spring season will be an exciting one. Here are the games, matches and meets to look forward to this week and into next.

Hood River Valley High School

Wednesday: Varsity Softball at Newberg, Girls Tennis at St. Helens, Girls Lacrosse against Bend.

Thursday: Varsity Softball against Dallas, Boys Tennis at Pendleton, Girls Tennis against Pendleton, Boys lacrosse at Newberg.

Friday: Girls Golf at Eagle Crest.

Saturday: Varsity Baseball against Prairie (first game) and Heritage (second game), Varsity Softball against Prairie (first) and Heritage (second), Track and Field at Sandy, Boys and Girls Tennis at Parkrose.

Horizon Christian School

Thursday: Golf at Waverley Golf Course in Portland, Track and Field at St. Paul High School.