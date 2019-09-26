HRV Football
Sept. 27 at Benson — CANCELLED
* Oct. 4 vs La Salle Prep at 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Putnam at 7 p.m.
* Final home game of the season
HRV Volleyball
Sept. 26 vs Redmond at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Pendleton at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs The Dalles at 6:30 p.m.
HRV Boys Soccer
Sept. 26 vs Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
HRV Girls Soccer
Sept. 26 at Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs Crook County at 4:30 p.m.
HRV Cross Country
Sept. 28 at Blue Lake Park, Troutdale
Horizon Soccer
Sept. 26 at Crosshill Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Horizon Cross Country
Oct. 9 at Estacada at 5 p.m.
Notes:
Home games in bold; schedule subject to change.
HRVHS football games are played at Henderson Stadium, for volleyball at Vannet Court and for boys and girls soccer at Henderson Stadium, with exceptions.
Horizon Christian home games for soccer are played at Horizon Christian School.
