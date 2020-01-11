Hood River Valley’s varsity boys basketball team defeated St. Helens High School 59-47 Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Vannet Court in Hood River.
The Lions kept up with the Eagles maintaining a one-point difference at the end of the first quarter. That difference was extended by three points as they trailed 23-20 at the half.
HRV stretched that lead in the third quarter with help from senior Cruise Hawk who scored eight points. Seniors Noah Webster, Luke Ellsworth, Brayden Rose and junior Ian Searcy contributed with two points each.
In the final quarter Searcy sealed the win by hitting two three-pointers, a bucket and two free throws.
This makes St. Helens’ ninth consecutive loss. Leading scorers for HRV included Searcy with 15, Webster with 14 and sophomore Emmanuel Romero with 12. Top scorers for St. Helens’ were seniors Joe Rea with 17, Gavin Knoke with 13 and sophomore Neil Wolfe at six.
HRV was slated to play on Friday, Jan. 10 (results unavailable at press time), and again on Jan. 14, when they travel to Banks and play at 7:30 p.m.
