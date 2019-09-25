More than 170 Pickleball players, ages 18-76, from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and California arrived at The Gorge Athletic Club in Hood River Sept. 13-15 to compete in the Second Annual Gorge Pickleball Classic tournament.
The event was considered a success, according to co-organizer Nancy Clement.
The tournament was put on by the local Gorge Pickleball Association (GPA) and The Gorge Athletic Club. Tournament director Michelle Annett worked hard to keep nine pickleball courts going with over 100 players per day, along with a team of volunteers, said a press release.
Play was divided into men’s and women’s singles and doubles, with mixed double play all day Saturday. Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals were awarded in each category and age group.
Pickleball, considered to be one of the fastest growing sports in America, is a fast-paced paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Solid paddles are used to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net, said a press release.
“This lively racket game for all ages and abilities was created with one thing in mind: Fun, as was demonstrated last weekend,” Clement said.
Players of all ages and abilities competed. For many locals, it was their very first tournament, having just learned the sport by coming to classes at Hood River Community Education.
There were many upper level, 5.0 players who dazzled spectators withgast-paced, play, according to Clement. Wes Gabrielson, one of the top 10 pickleball players in the world, was especially fun to watch.
Local contributions of food, beverage, and raffle prizes made this successful event possible, Clement stated.
For more information, visit the GPA website gorgepickleball.com, or call Community Ed at 541-386-2055 or Kevin Beeson at 541-400-0567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.