September brings the schools back into session here in Hood River, and with school comes sports. The fall season stars Football, Volleyball, Soccer and Cross Country at Hood River Valley High School, with the latter two present at Horizon Christian School as well. Below we listed some upcoming games of each program for fans who want to keep up with results or go to a game and see their Eagles and Hawks play.
HRVHS home games for football are played at Henderson Stadium, for volleyball at Vannet Court and for boys and girls soccer at Westside Elementary with exceptions. Horizon Christian home games for soccer are played at Horizon Christian School.
HRV Football
Sept. 20 vs Parkrose at 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Benson at 5:30 p.m.
*Oct. 4 vs La Salle Prep at 7 p.m.
* Final home game of the season
HRV Volleyball
Sept. 17 vs. Camas at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Ridgeview at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Crook County at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Redmond at 6:30 p.m.
HRV Boys Soccer
Sept. 14 vs. Corvallis at noon
Sept. 17 vs Hillsboro at 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Franklin at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. La Salle Prep at 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m.
HRV Girls Soccer
Sept. 14 at West Albany at noon.
Sept. 17 at Hillsboro at 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Franklin at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at La Salle Prep at 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m.
HRV Cross Country
Sept. 14 at Lane Community College
Sept. 21 at Sorosis Park, The Dalles
Sept. 28 at Blue Lake Park
Horizon Soccer
Sept. 14 vs. Trout Lake at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Willamette Valley Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Grandview Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Damascus Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Crosshill Christian at 5:30 p.m.
Horizon Cross Country
Sept. 21 at The Dalles at 11 a.m.
Oct. 9 at Estacada at 5 p.m.
