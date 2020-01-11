Horizon Christian School’s varsity boys basketball team began its conference season with a loss against Sherman High School 41-32 Tuesday, Dec. 7. Horizon lacked energy at the start of the game, according to Darrin Lingel, head coach for the Hawks.
“We played a really bad first half of basketball,” Lingel said. “This was one of the tough ones because it was a step back for the team.”
The Hawks were limited to 11 points in the first half while the Huskies scored 23.
Entering the third quarter, Horizon fought, hustled and narrowed down the deficit to three points. Sherman, however, prevented the tide from turning in Horizon’s favor. Gary Lewis, head coach for the Huskies, said they did that by practicing fundamental basketball practices.
“We got back to what we were doing in the first half; take care of the ball, move the ball, make them play defense and take advantage of the shots,” Lewis said. “I really liked our offensive patience tonight. On the defensive end we had to get stops in that fourth quarter.”
Horizon travels to Condon Saturday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. for its next game.
