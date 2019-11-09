Two Hood River Valley High School programs will attempt a repeat of their 2018 5A State Championships this weekend.
The girls cross country team competes in Eugene and girls water polo team in Corvallis.
The Eagle boys’ water polo team is also in the state tournament. Boys soccer advances to round two.
The entrance to Bad Motor Scooter in the Post Canyon complex will be closed during timber sale activity on Lemon Tree CC1 for about a week. This is in addition to the old Upper 8 Track closure. The way around the Lemon Tree CC1 closure is Eldorado to the south or eventually the 8 Track re-route to the north of Lemon Tree CC1.
County Forester Doug Thieses noted, “There is heavy truck traffic and road construction activity on Riordan Hill above Family Man so please drive carefully.”
Josiah Sohal placed sixth among boys and Adoree Schlegel 24th to lead all Horizon Chrisian School runners at last week’s District meet. Six of the school’s eight runners registered personal bests in the race. See hoodrivernews.com for more details.
Cody Kunigel hosts a basketball clinic for kids, Nov. 11. Sign up with Community Education at hrcommunityed.org or call 541-386-2055 On Nov. 11, a free comprehensive clinic starts at 8 a.m. for grades 2-5 and 10 a.m. for grades 6-8 at 10 a.m.
The newly-formed Whitecaps baseball program, for players up to age 19, holds another round of tryouts on Nov. 17 at Hood River Valley High School’s baseball complex at Traner Field, off Indian Creek Road. Players 14 and under will be assessed starting at 1 p.m. Those 15-19 will be assessed starting at 2:30.
Assessments involve a variety of athletic tests, not all specific to baseball.
