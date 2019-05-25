The spring sports are wrapping up, with several having seen their seasons conclude. At the time of publication, the remaining high school sports still in play are HRVHS Softball and Track and Field. Below are the sports that finished their seasons this past week.
The Hood River Valley Lacrosse teams both lost their playoff games this week, the girls 20-9 to Lake Oswego in the semifinals and the boys 9-6 to Central Catholic in the first round.
The girls team had several players named to the Portland League All League teams: Seniors Rebecca Kiyokawa (defense) and Katie Lohr (goalie) and junior Kathryn Koenig (midfield) were named to the first team, seniors Abby Bartles (attack) and Josie Petersen (attack), junior Terra Mikkelsen (midfield) and sophomore Emma Kelly (defense) were named to the second team, with honorable mentions going to senior Alex Willis (midfield) and junior Eleanor Barton (defense). Coach Bekah Rottenberg was named the PL Coach of the Year as well.
The Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association also released their All-State Teams, nominating players from throughout all the leagues. Three HRV girls were named: Senior Rebecca Kiyokawa (defense) to first team, senior Katie Lohr (goalie) and junior Katie Koenig (midfield) to second team.
The Eagles’ Baseball team lost its first round playoff game 6-3 to West Albany on Wednesday. Hood River was ranked 11th in the tournament of 16, West Albany was ranked sixth. The Eagles finished with an overall record of 15-10.
The HRVHS Track and Field team is competing in the 5A State Championship Meet at Mt. Hood Community College this weekend. Several Eagles are competing for both the girls and boys, such as sophomore Henry Buckles, who is among the top shot put and discus throwers in the state. Results of the meet will be available online next week at hoodrivernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.