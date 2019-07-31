The summer has brought a series of new hires in the sports department at Hood River Valley High School and Horizon Christian School; the former brought on several new coaches and the latter a new Athletic Director.
Amanda Orand was hired as the head coach for the HRVHS Varsity Women’s Soccer team. Orand was an assistant coach under former head coach Kevin Haspela, who stepped down and will be teaching in Costa Rica during the 2019-20 school year, for five of the last eight years. Orand played soccer for the University of Hawaii and the University of Oregon; she received her master’s in teaching at Portland State University.
Steve Noteboom was hired as the head coach for the HRVHS Varsity Women’s Basketball team. Noteboom has been teaching and coaching at HRV for going on 20 years with past involvement in Men’s Basketball and Football. He served as the assistant coach for the Women’s Basketball team under former head coach Don Herneisen and has been an assistant coach for the cross country team the last four years. He teaches Social Studies at the high school and played basketball in college.
Tony Rolen was hired as the new head coach for the HRVHS Wrestling team. Rolen comes to Hood River from Oregon City, where he was a fifth grade teacher; he will be teaching sixth grade at Hood River Middle School beginning this upcoming year. Rolen was a three time state champion in wrestling when he attended The Dalles High School and was a member of the Wrestling USA High School All-American team. He was a DI wrestler at the University of Oregon and has been an assistant coach for the wrestling program at Oregon City High School for more than 10 years.
Ron Haynes was hired as the athletic director at Horizon Christian School for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. Haynes is a former coach and athletic director for Horizon, having held the position prior to moving from the area; he has since returned and accepted the vacant position. No other coaching changes have been announced at Horizon for the upcoming year.
Hood River Middle School and Wy’East Middle School also saw new additions to their coaching staffs. Amanda Phillips was hired as the head coach for the HRMS Cross Country team; she will be the new health teacher at the school as well. Phillips is an accomplished runner, having qualified for the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials, and has spent the 2010 decade teaching and coaching in Roseburg, The Dalles and Hood River.
Joshua Padgett was hired as the head coach for the Wy’East Middle School football team; he will be teaching math there as well. Previously, Padgett was the head coach of the Lyle High School Men’s Basketball team and athletic director of the same school. He has a several years of experience in coaching basketball and football and played college football at Harvey Mudd College in Clarement, Calif.
Through all these hires, and those yet to come, each brings with them a passion for competition and a love for the respective game. As the new school year looms on the horizon, it adds and extra element of excitement to the upcoming seasons to see new coaches at the helm; all the best success to them and their teams.
