Summer is in full swing and the events and activities are out there. As July sees a bevy of recreation enthusiasts flock to Hood River to join its citizens on the water and around town, we want to ensure people can plan ahead for what’s happening this month and in August. See select events and programs below.
Kiteboard 4 Cancer
The annual KB4C festival is taking place July 12-14 at the Hood River Event Site with the main event, The Kite Derby, taking place on Saturday. Kiteboard 4 Cancer benefits Project Koru, a Hood River non-profit that empowers young adults with cancer to find healing and life renewal through outdoor adventures and community. The weekend event will be happening all day Saturday and Sunday, with various kiteboarding and other waterfront events, food and drink available for purchase and live entertainment.
Par-3 Golf Tournament
The Hood River Men’s Golf Association is hosting a Par-3 tournament at the Hood River Country Club on July 14. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. and end around 11:30 a.m. Cost is $35 per person. Tournament directors are Bud Harris and Doug Massingill. There will be prizes awarded for numerous holes, some of which come from sponsors such as Tabby’s Restaurant and Hood River Golf Club. Following the event, the Hood River Golf Association will provide a $10 coverage per participant for lunch at Tabby’s. For more information, contact Bud Harris at 541-490-5422 or Leonard Hickman at 541-490-2149.
Hood Jam
Presented by Wind Voyager Authentic Apparel, this event takes place all day on July 21 at Hood River Marina Park. It’s a free event, and features the world’s best kiteboarders gathering in the Pacific Northwest’s wind sport mecca for the Fifth Annual Hood Jam. For more details visit hoodjam.us.
RC Learn to Fly
Join fellow RC enthusiasts every other Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk at Barrett Field. There is a need for instructors and students, you do not need a trainer plane to instruct or learn and the event is free. To learn more, visit the Columbia Gorge AeroModerlers page on Facebook or join the fun on July 24, Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16 or Oct. 30.
Post Canyon 50K and Half Marathon
These two races both start at 7 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Binns Hill Staging Area. The 50K will experience roughly 5,500 feet of elevation gain while the half marathon will experience roughly 2,300 feet of elevation. Packet pick-up will occur the morning of the race from 6-6:30 a.m. Potential racers are warned that, while the trails are clear and marked, they are challenging courses. While there are aid stations to ensure racers are hydrated and fed in a healthy manner, all participants are required to carry a minimum of 24 ounces of water. Registrations costs for the 50K and half are $115 and $75 respectively, with prices rising to $135 and $85 after July 31. For more information or to register, visit postcanyon50k.com.
Bridge of the Gods Run
The three races — half marathon, 10K and 5K — take place on Aug. 11 and begin on the Washington side of the namesake bridge and connect with the Columbia River Highway State Park Trail and head west into the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Registration will be capped at 2,000 runners and current costs are $65 for the 5K, $75 for the 10K and $95 for the half marathon. Visit bridgeofthegodsrun.com for more information.
