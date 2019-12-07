U.S. Ski & Snowboard, governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding, has certified Cooper Spur Alpine Team Bronze in the Podium Level Club Certification. Clubs who are certified Bronze, Silver or Gold are expected to self-assess and improve their practices while adhering to their missions.
“The application process was lengthy, over 12 months of strategic planning, information gathering and assessment,” Shana Sweitzer, executive director for the club, said. “We found that the most positive impact is not necessarily the certification designation, but, rather, in uncovering the true opportunities they have to improve and continue to deliver sustained excellence. Over the next year, we will work toward Silver Certification for the 2021 season, which will put us on the same footing as some of the largest most successful ski teams in the country.”
Besides CSAT, there are two other clubs that have been certified by USSS: Multnomah Athletic Club Alpine Team in Portland and Wy’East Mountain Academy in Sandy, Ore. Both are Bronze Clubs.
Since its foundation in 1978, the non-profit club has developed youth as athletes and people through alpine sports. Ryan Boroughs, competition team coach, said this is the first step into getting certified Gold.
The club has around 150 members who range from 5-18 years in age. Members can learn ski racing, slopestyle, park/pipe and mountain biking.
Kids are typically introduced to the sport by their parents, who’ve grown up skiing in the club, Boroughs said.
“Most of our kids in the older group they started off when they were younger and progressed through the program and if they want to commit to the two day a week program then they do,” Boroughs said. “They move up from that. We have different programs that are geared for different commitment levels. Most of our older kids are committed to skiing a couple of days a week and then training on weekends.”
CSAT offers five different programs for different skill levels. Cooper Camp, the entry level program, teaches basic skiing skills over four days beginning on Dec. 27.
