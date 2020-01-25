The HRV Nordic ski team spent Saturday on its home turf at the Teacup OISRA Nordic race.
This was a 5K classic race where racers are seeded and lined up in a chute with one person starting every 15 seconds. The HRV girls continue to work hard to penetrate the podium lock by Bend and Summit teams. Frances Dickenson finished in seventh place, followed by Celia Acosta in 10th place.
Erica Wellenstein was next in 12th place, followed by Emma Kelly who was 16th in a field of 80 female racers. These combined times helped the girls place third overall in team standings. They also skied to a third place finish in the team relay sprint, which followed the main race.
HRV boys continue to build their momentum against tough Central Oregon completion. Some notable finishes include Sean Arpag who led the boys with his best classic race finish ever.
Arpag was followed closely by Jade Emmons, Ethan Fowler, Cole Cantrell and Sean Counihan.
The boys team placed fourth overall in conditions that were foggy, slick, and wet.
The next team event is a 5K skate race at Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.