Hood River Valley’s girls and boys varsity water polo teams will compete against their respective Ashland High School opponents in the 5A semifinals Friday, Nov. 15 at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. HRV’s water polo teams are ranked number one in the state.
In their quarterfinal matches, the girls defeated North Eugene 16-1 while the boys swept Redmond 18-0.
Kellie Dunn, head coach for HRV’s girls water polo team, said the match against North Eugene gave them an opportunity to prepare for what’s to come in the playoffs.
“North Eugene was not as strong of a team, so it was really nice to get some experience for some of my younger players in that game,” Dunn said. “I think that a playoff game like that is really nice because it’s a chance to kind of dust off some cobwebs, get rid of some nerves and get used to playing at a better venue, which kind of prepares you for the state tournament.”
The girl Eagles previously visited and defeated the Grizzlies in September, 12-1. Despite the comfortable win Dunn said anything can happen in their next match-up.
“There’s so many variables. People have improved over the course of the season. So, we are trying to take things one game at a time with the end goal of obviously getting to that championship goal and winning. We’re cautiously optimistic and confident but we are taking that game very seriously because it’s do-or-die
David Robinson, head coach for HRV’s boys water polo team, said he is comfortable with the team’s performance. Robinson has also been researching and seeing Ashland’s playing abilities.
“I think the guys are prepared. What I liked in the season is that we’ve had a lot of tight games that we’ve won,” Robinson said. “I’ve talked to coaches asking about Ashland. I watched them play last week in the quarter finals so I kind of know who their better players are, what their tendencies are and will gauge how we’ll match up based on that.”
During the playoffs, Robinson has switched players’ positions in order to confuse opposing teams. Not only does this confuse opponents, it eases and relaxes players’ tension by allowing them to have fun in the state tournament.
HRV’s boys squad game strategy will be based off their defense, said fifth-year coach Robinson.
“We have a very intense press defense that we run. We have some great athletes so they’re able to play that which is basically man-on-man and just count on everybody to do their job,” Robinson said. “Offense comes from going out, shutting them down and having turnovers.”
If both HRV’s water polo teams win they will compete in the state finals Saturday, Nov. 16.
