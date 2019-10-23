HTC Classic takes in the (wintry) valley scenery
The first ever Hood to Coast Oregon Classic took place on a rainy Saturday in Hood River. The 61.4-mile relay started near the Hood River Interstate Bride, ran west towards the edge of the city, down Route 281 passing Dee and Parkdale, up to Tamanawas Falls and returning to Hood River on Route 35 and private lands.
Winners for both running and walking teams got their team’s name engraved in their respective category trophies.
Luke Vanoudenhaegen, operations and logistics manager for the relay, said planning for the event took about eight months. This involved working with Hood River County, park officials and property owners.
In a survey conducted by relay officials Hood River was the preferred running location for participants.
“We try to pick destinations that our runners would have fun in and after the race as well,” said Vanoudenhaegen. “Our participants are about running, having a good time, and wanting to experience Oregon and everything that it has to offer. Obviously Hood River being a hot spot for them.”
Despite the wet conditions, relay participants seemed to have finished the race with a smile and lifted spirits.
Donna Foster, closing member for her walking team, was met by her teammates, Char Sears, Kevin Martin, Zach Robinson, Debbie Robinson and Karen Salman at the finish line.
“This is the first time we’ve done this and look at the weather. It’s awesome,” said Foster. “I’m with my walking team and we usually do the Portland to Coast but we’re getting into the one-days. This is the best weather to exercise in because you don’t get hot.”
Foster’s team said the run was cold, wet but amazing. Along the course the team said they enjoyed Pacific Northwest scenery, snow, sideways rain, lighting and rainbows.
“We like to challenge ourselves and people that do this sort of thing love to challenge themselves and just get better and better,” said Salman. It’s not only about the competition but the camaraderie, she said.
“We see a lot of the same teams (in different races) over and over because they know us and we know them,” said Martin. “We know that they’re going to be here so it’s like, ‘oh yeah, let’s go hang with these guys.’”
At the finish line runners got to socialize and celebrate their accomplishment in an afterparty. This included live music, hot chocolate, coffee and drinks provided by Full Sail and Kayla Kombucha.
Marathon and half-marathon proceed in the rain and with ‘local flair’
The 11th annual Columbia Gorge Marathon and Half Marathon was held Sunday in Hood River. The marathon’s starting line was at the Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead, stretched east to Mosier and returned to Hood River’s waterfront near Portway Avenue and Second Street.
Oerall winner was Justin Banks in 2:41.28; first woman to finish was Janet Becker, in 31:06.54. For full results see columbiagorgemarathon.com.
Chad Sperry, race director, said the route was chosen with scenery and runners in mind. Late October is the perfect time because it avoids Hood River’s tourism season and features beautiful fall colors.
“The event’s grown. We’ve sold out at 2,000 runners this year but the most impressive thing is we have runners from all over the country,” said Sperry. “We have 45 states represented and seven countries. It’s not just a local group. We’re able to share the beauty of the Gorge nationwide and around the world. We hear from so many people that come from all over and they’re just blown away.”
Most of the course was closed to motor vehicles so runners could focus on running and the scenery.
One runner who got to focus on running was Heather Demos from Hermiston, Oregon. Demos’ had surgery due to a collapsed lung and suffered a torn ligament. She was out for five months.
“This is the (marathon) that I picked to just come out and give it my best and I heard it was one of the most gorgeous ones that there is,” said Demos. “I feel amazing. I’m sore but I’m happy because I just (ran a marathon) again.”
After the cold rainy race participants got to enjoy warm food and beverages f under a dry warm tent.
“Rosauers brought their gourmet soup, we have fresh organic apples from Hood River Organics, we have hot cider from Ryan’s Juice, Spin Catering came in and did a full-on taco bar,” said Sperry. “Again, bringing in a lot of the local flair.”
The course even featured a dog leg portion of the race. Runners were able to run the half-marathon with their four-legged companions.
“There’s very few events across the country where you have a dog category or where dogs are allowed,” said Sperry. “Hood River is such a dog-friendly community and so it just seems like a natural fit. Each dog gets their own finishers medal.”
Denay Davis came from Seattle with her dog, Griffey, to run the half marathon.
“They encourage you to run with your dog and that’s the whole reason I started running,” said Davis. “I adopted him from the shelter and he wanted to go- go-go so we got to do that here.”
