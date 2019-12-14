Hood River Valley’s varsity boys basketball team hosted and was defeated by Knox Grammar School from Sydney, Australia, 42-61 Monday.
HRV was Knox’s fourth stop in of its U.S. tour of the west coast. Knox Grammar is located in a suburb of Australia’s largest city.
The Eagles started the game slowly, but would gain steam through the first half. At the end of the first quarter, HRV was down 14-6. They hunted down the lead and entered the second half with a 30-29 deficit.
Christopher Dirks, head coach for HRV, said the team played well in the first half, but were outplayed in the second.
“I think we were the better team in the first half. They made some adjustments and we didn’t react soon enough,” Dirks said. “We didn’t do enough in the second half to match their intensity.”
Knox slowly extended its lead with strong defense and fast offense. Jacob Jackomas, head coach for Knox, said that is their playing style.
“I’ve got a good bunch of kids that let me coach them hard, don’t get offended and don’t drop their heads,” Jackomas said.
“We tried to move on them and make them chase us. We play a different style obviously because of the 24-second shot clock at home which is something that the boys here aren’t used to. We don’t hold (the ball) as much.”
In the second half Knox deterred the HRV offense with tight defense, weakened HRV’s defense with energetic offense and had a comfortable lead until the final buzzer.
The Australian team first arrived in the U.S. on Dec. 4 and played three schools before HRV: Columbia Christian School, Delphian School and Cottage Grove High School.
“I’ve never been to Oregon. I love it,” Jackomas said. “Every three years, our school goes away. This is my first one as a coach. A lot of Australian schools do it where they come over because we’re in the middle of our season. We play five games, have a six-week break and then five games. So, it gives us an extra two weeks where we are still seeing the guys.”
Before Knox Grammar School leaves the States on Dec. 17, they will face Leadership High School in San Francisco Thursday, Dec. 12, Head Royce School in Oakland Friday, Dec. 13 and John Burroughs High School in Los Angeles Saturday, Dec. 14.
Jackomas said the team is grateful of the opportunity, coach Dirks, Athletic Director Trent Kroll, and of the referees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.