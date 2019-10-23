Visitors Ridgeview retaliate, beating HRV girls: 2-1 soccer loss puts the focus back on defense
Hood River Valley High School’s varsity girls soccer team hosted and was defeated by Ridgeview High School 2-1 Thursday night. This loss ruined the Eagles’ five game winning streak.
In their past match up on Oct. 3 HRV won 2-1. HRV’s head coach Amanda Orand had a feeling the Ravens wanted a rematch.
“My thoughts going into this game were that they were going to be ready to settle the score. We knew they were going to want it,” said Orand. “It was evident from the kickoff with just the volume of communicating on their side that they have been waiting on this game for weeks.”
Ridgeview kicked off the game with strong pressure and clear communication against HRV. Nic Sedor, head coach for the Ravens, said pressure was the key for success.
“That was our strategy, high pressure. We came ready to play our game,” said Sedor. “We knew (pressure) was going to be what it would take to win the game. don’t give them a chance to think, don’t give them a chance to play the ball.”
Forward Sadie Benz scored first for Ridgeview early in the first half. Benz’s fellow linewoman Taitem Jensen found the back of the net minutes later.
“They were wanting the ball more than we did and I think we saw this and we got a little bit taken aback from it and our confidence was a little bit rattled when that first goal happened,” said Orand. “We weren’t ready for the level of competition that they were able to bring.”
During halftime Orand spoke to her squad about mentally focusing on the game and that they can play against Ridgeview’s level.
With this pep talk HRV slowed down Ridgeview’s momentum and kept them from further scoring. In this new offensive strategy midfielder Lika Paider suffered an injury in a break away run. It’s questionable if she’ll return for the next game.
In the final seconds of the game forward Vanesa Preciado scored on a free kick, making the score 2-1.
“That was a gift from Vanesa and it was something we needed,” said Orand. “Now we have to look at how we fared against other competition in the conference. Right now, (Ridgeview) is sitting on a better position. So, we’re going to have to focus on defense in our next games. We’re not going to let in any goals. There’s no wiggle room.”
HRV next faces Crook County in Prineville Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m., too late for press time.
