Hood River Valley High School’s varsity volleyball team played at Pendleton Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Eagles look for their second win of the season after beating Redmond 3-1 Thursday.
The results were too late for press time; next up is The Dalles, coming to Vannet Court at HRVHS Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for the Homecoming week match.
Within the Intermountain Conference, Crook County and Ridgeview are tied for first with 3-0 records. HRV is tied in second with The Dalles and Pendleton with 1-2 records.
The Eagles have seen a rocky start, but head coach Scott Walker feels the team is performing all right.
“We are getting better but it’s not necessarily showing on the schedule,” said Walker.
“They’re still learning how to play together. It’s a working progress,” said Walker. “I can tell the girls that we’re still in a good position. We just have to be top three in the league to make the playoffs.”
One player who has been making progress is Morgan Baker, said Walker. In the game against Redmond, after returning from an illness, Baker had multiple great hits and kills, according her coach.
This type of aggressive play is what Walker had been expecting from the team.
“They’ve started taking some swings and getting some kills,” said Walker. “They’ve still made some mistakes but they were aggressive. I’m okay with somebody going for it and coming up short.
“This aggressive play comes at the right time. HRV (this week) is playing the teams who we are tied with,” said Walker.
With Pendleton’s four-game losing streak Walkers feels the team is in a comfortable place.
“It’s always tough to go into Pendleton and get a win,” said Walker. “But with the girls coming around the chances are pretty good.
“If we serve the ball well and take risks, we should be fine,” said Walker.
