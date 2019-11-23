Horizon Christian School’s varsity boys basketball team began its season with their first practice Monday night. Darrin Lingel, head coach for the Hawks, said he looks forward to competing this upcoming season. One aspect that this team has is chemistry, Lingel said.
“One thing that this team has is that they’re friends outside of basketball,” Lingel said. “So, when your friends that means that when you play something that’s competitive chemistry is pretty quick to come together.” Because of the young Hawk squad, Lingel said he’ll have them do basic drills, conditioning and work on defense. Lingel builds on defense first and expects offense to develop later in the season.
“When you start any new season off part of is conditioning but it’s also learning the plays,” Lingel said. “So, we’re working at playing together, building that chemistry, how we’re going to move, how we’re going to screen, how we’re going to do things. I’m starting out with fundamentals.”
Despite the team’s limited experience, Lingel said the team never gives up in a game.
“The only thing that’s going to stop them is the clock running out,” Lingel said.
Another aspect Lingel is proud of is of the success the team has had in previous years. The Hawks have had multiple district championships, have been to state championships in three consecutive years and won state in 2012.
Saturday the Hawks will be doing an in-team scrimmage called Hawk Madness. Modeled after Division 1 school practice schedules, HCS will display and showcase their skill in an exhibition match starting at 5 p.m.
“On the college level on a certain day and time you’re allowed to have your first practice. So, when the clock strikes midnight you can officially start practice,” Lingel said. “That first week of our practice we have an inner squad scrimmage. So it’s fun. The parents come, some fans come and watch the kids.”
The Hawk squad will have their first game Friday, Dec. 6, against Damascus as Horizon hosts the Hawk Invitational that weekend. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.
