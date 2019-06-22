Two Hood River County summer classics are on the horizon: County Fair and Independence Day events.
Now is the time to prepare to get involved, and here’s how:
Hood River County Fair
Dates are July 24-27 at the fairgrounds in Odell.
Full details on what’s happening and how to enter can be found in the Hood River County Fair books, which are out and ready for pick up at the following locations: Little Bit Ranch, Columbia River Bank, First Interstate Bank, Key Bank, County Offices, County Library, Chamber of Commerce, Hood River News, McIsaacs, Parkdale and Odell post offices, Hood River Supply in Odell and Hood River, Fair office, 4-H Extension office and Mid Valley Market.
July 4 parade
With the theme of “Hood River Together,” the men and women in the police and sheriff departments of Hood River County will be the grand marshals in the Lions Club July 4 Independence Day parade.
Formation starts at 8:30 a.m. on July 4 on the Heights. The parade starts at 10 a.m., and overlaps with the Odell-to-Hood River Kollas-Cranmer Run/Walk.
Parade entrants are asked to adhere to the “no candy tossing” rule.
Parade entries can be obtained at the start of the parade route at Elliot and Eighth streets.
Entries are charged $10 to cover insurance, security and music.
Prizes will be awarded for the best entries representing businesses, non-profit organizations, music groups and children’s organizations.
