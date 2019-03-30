Higgins, Oregon’s original farm-to-table restaurant, is observing a quarter-century in business this year and has released a special anniversary ale in collaboration with pFriem Family Brewers to celebrate the milestone, pFriem and Higgins announced via press release.
Higgins Anniversary Ale is a Belgian-style farmhouse saison made with Calamondin oranges, cardamom and green peppercorn. Featuring notes of lemon and spice, it finishes delicate and dry.
The beer was a collaborative effort of James Beard award-winning chef Greg Higgins, chef de cuisine Patrick Strong, beer steward Pauly Miller and the brewers at pFriem Family Brewers.
Higgins Anniversary Ale is currently available on-draft only at the restaurant, located at 1239 S.W. Broadway and Jefferson in Portland, and at pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River. It is also available in a limited number of cage and cork 375ml bottles, and at pFriem on the Hood River waterfront.
Look for it on tap at the pub by next week.
Long before Oregon became renowned for its craft beers, Higgins has offered a beer list that champions local brewers alongside expertly curated Belgians ales. Learn more about Higgins at HigginsPortland.com
and follow the restaurant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #Higgins25.
Higgins Restaurant opened in 1994, with chef and co-owner Greg Higgins using his close ties to Pacific Northwest farmers to spearhead his pioneering menus, which eventually landed him a 2002 James Beard award as Best Chef Northwest. Co-owned by Higgins and Paul Mallory, the landmark restaurant prides itself on service, dedicated wine and spirits offerings, a world-class beer program, and a showcase of the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.
pFriem debuts canned ales
pFriem Family Brewers entered the canning world in March, introducing its first canned products, its flagship IPA and pilsner.
Both beers will continue to be made available on draft and in bottles.
Josh Pfriem, brewmaster/co-founder, said, “With great anticipation and excitement, we are proud to announce that pFriem beer will now be available in cans, which is the realization of a long-term dream of ours. In our uncompromising approach, driven by the desire to make the best beer possible, we welcome this next step on our exciting journey. We are looking forward to being part of many outdoor adventures, backyard barbecues, or any occasion that calls for sharing a can of pFriem with our friends and fans in the Pacific Northwest.”
Full Sail expands Session line
In keeping with the market shift toward beers considered healthier, consumers are craving not just a light beer, but one with flavor and nuance.
Enter Session Light, note the Full Sail Brewery folks in an emailed press release.
“Session Light (3.6 percent ABV) is our craft-beer take on the light lager category and we’re really happy with how this beer came out,” said Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. It weighs in at 100 calories and six carbs per serving.
“It’s a great alternative for people wanting all the flavor of a craft brew without all the calories.”
Doss calls it “a Northwest take on a classic American lager,“ brewed with mountain spring water, malted barley, and Glacier and Sterling hops.
It’s currently out in 12-ounce six packs.
Just for fun: Can of ‘Botwiser’ anyone?
I read recently that someone is marketing, as an actual commercial beer, something called “Shräderbrau.”
“Breaking Bad” fans might recognize the ale as the garage homebrew concoction of DEA guy Hank Shrader of that hit TV show.
So it got me thinking: Why stop there? What about getting these other brews out there for the American beer publique to enjoy?
Romulan Ale — the stuff that’s the same color as any number of blue raspberry sports drinks? (Okay, apparently it’s already been marketed at a Star Trek conventions.)
Blatz — sounds like a cartoon beer name, except it’s a real brand. But not “Shotz,” it’s from the “Laverne and Shirley.” Get it on the market in memory of the late Penny Marshall!
Duff — except I think they did market that “Simpsons” classic suds.
Billy Beer — it really was a thing (viva the ‘70s.)
Dharma from “Lost” — it could give new meaning to the term “cellar beer.”
Alamo — also an actual beer, though it apparently pre-dated the brand depicted in “King of the Hill.”
Slurm, “Futurama” — trademarked!
Benderbrau ale and Botwiser lager — also from “Futurama.”
Pawtucket Patriot Ale — “Family Guy.”
Heisler beer — look closely at the screen: It’s the go-to name of the beers people are drinking in any number of dozens of films and TV shows. (Actors slug them down while dialing a phone number with the 555 prefix.)
Or, let’s branch out to film and TV-inspired harder stuff:
Swâmp — let’s get upscale with a commercial version Hawkeye’s M*A*S*H tent hooch.
Victory Gin — from the book and film “1984”. Oh, someone really is selling it under that name.
Black Yukon Sucker Punch — from the early-1990s TV series “Twin Peaks;” it seems the Sucker Punch presaged the beer-cocktail movement.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.