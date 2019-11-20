The LINK, Wasco County’s public transportation provider, will offer dial-a-ride service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays starting Nov. 16.
Rides are $1.50 each way and serve riders in The Dalles, Dufur, Mosier, Celilo and points between. The LINK is available for anyone and everyone to access work, school, appointments, shopping, entertainment, or other activities, said a press release.
Call 541-296-7595 to schedule a ride. Rides may be scheduled one to 30 days in advance; but riders are asked to make cancellations as soon as they know they do not need a ride. Service is first-come, first-served, so call ahead for best availability. The LINK operates dial-a-ride service on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as a South County Shuttle on Tuesdays, a Celilo-Lone Pine Shuttle on Fridays, and a Shopping Bus around The Dalles on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Also, The LINK provides a deviated fixed route bus that loops The Dalles every hour from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The LINK Public Transportation is operated by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District. Learn more at http://mcedd.org/linktransit or call 541-296-7595.
