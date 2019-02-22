‘The Foreigner’ auditions set
Auditions for “The Foreigner,” by Larry Shue, will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25 and Tuesday, Feb. 26. Interested actors can attend one or both sessions, which will be at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Auditioners will be notified if call backs are needed.
The production is also seeking persons interested in assisting with the production in a variety of ways including, but not limited to, production manager/assistant, public relations and marketing and set construction. The cast list requires five men and two women, and three or four townspeople who will double as stage crew. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, March 11. There are no roles for children. (Details in the Feb. 20 edition.) For more information, visit bigbritches.org, or facebook.com/bbritches, or by emailing contact@bigbritches.org.
‘Mamma Mia’ opens March 8
Enjoy the stage revival of music by the 1970s super-group ABBA in the local production of the musical “Mamma Mia!” directed by Mark Steighner, opening March 8 at Wy’east Middle School. Shows are March 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19 and March 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.gorgeorchestra.org.
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at HRVHS
“Sense and Sensibility,” the classic Jane Austen drama, opens at Hood River Valley High School in March. Shows are March 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16 at 7 p.m., and March 10 at 2 p.m. All shows at the HRVHS Bowe Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Rachel Harry directs. See Feb. 27 Kaleidoscope for photos and details.
‘Odd Couple’ closes
“The Odd Couple” (Female version) closes its run this weekend. The debut Big Britches Productions show runs Feb. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-18 at bigbritches.org.
