“The Odd Couple” (female version) by Neil Simon closes this weekend at Bingen Theater. Florence (Rebecca Stryker, second from left) arrives at the weekly Trivial Pursuit game with terrible news, and attempts to calm her down turn into a literal wrestling match. From left are Alison Palmer as Vera, Stryker, Barb Berry as Sylvie, and Kathy Williams as Mickie. Bruce Ludwig directs the Big Britches Production.