For this glimpse of the past, we have to travel back to 1980, to the USTA National Tennis Center in New York City. It’s the centenary Men’s Singles Final of the US Open and the two top players in the world — 24-year-old Björn Borg and 21-year-old John McEnroe — are facing off in what remains one of the greatest matches in tennis.
There’s a lot to say about the two players, both their personalities on the court, their styles of play and the way their success impacted the game. However, what matters is this moment and setting the scene.
Borg at the time is the No. 1 rank player with an unbelievably impressive pedigree behind his eight years of professional play. Standing on the court on that day, Borg had five consecutive Wimbledon titles and five French Open titles. He was undoubtedly at the pinnacle of his career, having secured two of the Grand Slam tournaments earlier that year, including another historic match victory over McEnroe at the 1980 Wimbledon Championships. He was a sensation even before he stepped into the professional scene and that stardom had only grown as his career took off. So, in 1980, to the tennis world, Borg was a living legend and the favorite to win.
McEnroe is a bit of a different story. He’s the younger, but experienced, player with some success thus far in his four-year career including the 1979 US Open, his sole Grand Slam at the time. He had already gained a bit of infamy for his on-court attitude and disrespect of officials; a heated exchange with officials at the 1980 Wimbledon saw him booed the rest of the tournament. Tennis, both historically and currently, is a sport that prides itself on civility and prestige and to say McEnroe’s personality conflicted with those characteristics would be an understatement. However, his behavior was acceptable in this tournament and he was present on the baseline that day, the defending champion, his famous perm and headband on full display.
This finals matchup, with all its significance, almost didn’t happen due to earlier tournament matches. Borg had fallen 2-0 in sets to then unranked Johan Kriek in the semifinals and was on the verge of being sent home before rallying in three straight sets to advance. On the other side of the bracket, McEnroe had managed to overcome a lengthy match with No. 3 rank Jimmy Connors in the semis to make his way to the finals. With that, all the plotlines have come together and the two best players are prepared to face off for one of the game’s greatest titles. Borg is looking to clinch his first US Open and McEnroe wants to hold onto the title he earned last year that propelled him to the top of the professional world. The match begins and history unfolds.
The first set is quite fitting for the gravity of these finals. A back and forth battle of playstyle — Borg’s unique baseline strength and consistent topspin and McEnroe’s net rush and stealth serve — dominate the games as the pair trade points. With a set tie of 6-6, the two play a tie-break wherein McEnroe edges Borg 7-4 and claims the win.
The second set follows quite easily as a deflated Borg resets himself; McEnroe wins 6-1 in a clear display of control and mental acuity. Borg once more finds himself on the verge of defeat, down two sets in a best of five. The Swedish pro manages to steal the third set after another tie-break which Borg won 7-5. With a bit of confidence under him, Borg maintains his momentum and claims the fourth set 7-5 in standard play, setting up a decisive fifth set.
The fifth set is a wonderful one in tennis. It carries an innate tension and awe, reserved only for the unraveling of the best matches the sport can offer. Incredible feats of athleticism, precision, technique and sheer will have been cemented in fifth sets dating back over a century. Here in this moment, it stands as the precipice for both players, with greatness waiting beyond: Borg, an accomplished player looking to secure the Grand Slam that had eluded him thus far and McEnroe, the hot-blooded rising star hoping to hold onto his title and his success. There are no tie-breaks in this set, as McEnroe triumphs 6-4 to take the title.
The pair would meet again in 1981 (where McEnroe won) the last Grand Slam of Borg’s brief career as the Swede would retire later that year from the pressure and stress the sport placed upon him. His six French Open and five consecutive Wimbledon titles would stand the test of time and several of his records, including a 92 percent win rate at Wimbledon, remain untouched to this day. McEnroe went on to win three Wimbledon titles and another two US Opens, retiring with seven Grand Slams over 16 years. His 1984 season, wherein he compiled an 82-3 match record, is considered among the greatest seasons in tennis. While McEnroe is not held to the same regard as his Swedish counterpart in the legendarium of tennis history, on this day, 39 years ago, he was victorious.
