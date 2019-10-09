Technology is top of mind for parents these days. According to the American Family Survey, the three biggest fears parents have for their teenagers today are technology, bullying and poor mental health.
But what to do about it? We want our kids and teens to learn how to use technology as a tool, but not become a slave to it. It’s apparent that parenting in the digital age is not an easy task.
Several years ago, Collin Kartchner ran into an old friend whose daughter had taken her life. As he dug further, he realized that social media and cyberbullying had influenced this teenager’s decision. He decided that someone needed to talk to young kids and teens about the power of social media — both for good and bad.
“Collin started a nationwide movement called #SavetheKids and has been on a crusade to help people both young and old to rise above the negative effects of social media and screen-addiction, while showing the world how to use it for doing good,” said a press release. “He’s on a crusade to save teens from social media’s potential destruction to their self-esteem and mental health, and empowering parents to reconnect with their kids.”
Kartchner speaks nationwide and his message resonates with teens, said a press release. Many have sent him direct messages letting him know that they choose not to end their life or changed their technology habits because of his message.
Thanks to local sponsors, Kartchner will be presenting at a parent/youth night on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Hood River Middle School.
