Mark your calendar and join the community for a tree lighting event at Mosier’s Totem Plaza on Dec. 14 from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Hosted by Main Street Mosier, the free event includes a visit from Santa Claus and a chili feed, complete with cornbread, hot chocolate, apple cider and adult beverages. Bring an ornament to hang on the tree and cookies to share with your neighbors.
The annual Parkdale treelighting happens Dec. 13, sponsored by the Parkdale Fire Department, starting at 6 p.m. at Rails End Park with caroling, hot drinks and snacks.
