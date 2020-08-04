Despite recent growth in Black homeownership rates, Black homeowners still face many challenges and sacrifices when trying to secure their dream home. - Lenders deny mortgages for Black applicants at a rate 80% higher than that of white applicants, according to an analysis of the most-recent data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. - Applicants of all races -- but especially Black applicants -- are more likely to be denied when they live in ZIP codes that are predominantly composed of Black households. - Although values of homes owned by Black people have seen recent improvement, they are still 17.6% below the typical U.S. home.